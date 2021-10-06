(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – Listening to Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops during his weekly Monday news briefing is similar to sitting in a church pew on Sunday. You feel like you’re hearing the same thing for the umpteenth time, you know exactly what the preacher is going to say week after week, and yet you keep paying attention because you know what you’re hearing is the gospel truth.
After a heavenly 20 – 13 win against 10th-ranked Florida on a rapturous Kroger Field, Stoops told the media that his team still has “plenty of areas in which to improve.” The leader of the Wildcat flock said that even after securing their first home victory over the mighty Gators in thirty-five years, even after rocketing up the AP poll to a No. 16 national ranking, and even after going 5 – 0 to start the season for only the sixth time since World War II, his team needed to “put all [those winning thoughts] to bed really quick…and get back on the practice field and get ready for the next opportunity.”
And you know what? Stoops is right. There is a ton more work to do with this team. The offense was a bit stagnant against the Gators (1 – 8 on third down conversions), and the Will Levis accuracy issues (6 of 15 for a mere 74 net yards) have been aggravating as heck. Listening to Stoops pontificate, you’d think this may indeed be the worst 5 – 0 team in UK history.
“We’ve been humbled already this year with our play,” Stoops explained. “I always tell the players that in our business you’re going to get the opportunity to be humbled every seven days. We have been humbled. Fortunately, we were able to get away with a win [against Florida]. But we haven’t played our best football. So, they [the players] see the proof. Now, I hope they’re just hungry and I believe they will be.”
Humbled? I’m not quite so sure about that. I believe the biggest challenge facing Kentucky (5 – 0, 3 – 0 SEC) this week isn’t necessarily a good LSU team. Make no mistake, the Tigers (3 – 2, 1 -1 SEC) can hurt you on several fronts. Quarterback Max Johnson has 16 touchdown passes to only 4 interceptions with a 62.4% completion rate. Sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is a stud, and the LSU defense is big, aggressive, and mean.
But humility—not LSU—is the main opponent staring the Wildcats in the face this week. In order to tame the Tigers, the Cats need to first deflate their big heads, banish their big egos, and forget about all the congratulatory pats on the back they’ve received throughout the week. In other words, they need to listen to their coach and go right back to work.
“One thing Coach told us is that pats on the back can turn to boos behind your back real quick,” cautioned senior tackle Darian Kinnard. “We’ll take it [being 5 – 0], but it’s not like we’re going to be happy about it.”
It’s a bit scary to see a 5 – 0 team that hasn’t played anywhere near their potential. The offense and the defense have yet to put together that complete complimentary game. Luckily, losing the turnover battle and making critical mistakes hasn’t derailed the victory machine as of yet. Imagine the juggernaut unleashed if and when the team starts hitting on all cylinders.
“It’s going to click,” offensive coordinator Liam Coen reassured us. “When it does click, it’s going to be special. Just stay the course. It’s going to click. When you’re 5 – 0, it is tough. But it’s actually better for us because we’re not sitting there 5 – 0 like we’re just all good. We’re sitting there 5 – 0 and hungry to get it right.”
This week, staying humble but hungry will be a tall task for players and fans alike. Last Saturday night, everybody in the stadium felt the intensity in the air. However, you simply can’t dial up that level of enthusiasm for every single game. But if Kentucky wants to be known as a true football school, neither the players nor the fans can afford to relax. Everybody has to show up, shell out, and be every bit as fired up for LSU as they were for the Gators.
I think they will be. Cats in a close one. Kentucky 28, LSU 24.
Dr. John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media and editor-in-chief of JustTheCats.com. His new book, CUT TO THE CHASE, is now available on Amazon. His newest Kentucky Basketball book, KENTUCKY PASSION, is scheduled for an October 19th release. If you enjoy his writing, you can follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs.
