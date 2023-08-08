Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner arrested Trevor Burkhart age 23 of Kentucky Hollow Rd., London on Monday morning August 7, 2023 at approximately 7:55 AM.
The arrest occurred on Litton Town Road, approximately 5 miles north of London while Deputy Turner was conducting a theft investigation at a residence off Dean Hundley Road. While at the residence, Deputy Turner heard a motorcycle takeoff from nearby and drive by at a high rate of speed. Deputy Turner recognized the driver as Trevor Burkart who he knew to be wanted on multiple felony warrants of arrest.
Deputy Turner entered his patrol vehicle and activated his emergency equipment attempting to stop the motorcycle that was fleeing from him, however the vehicle failed to stop traveling onto Litton Town Road and entered a sharp curve at a high rate of speed where the motorcycle struck a mailbox out-of-control and wrecked ejecting the driver and an unnamed female passenger.
Burkart then surrendered to Deputy Turner and was taken into custody without incident. Burkart was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine upon arrest.
It was then learned through investigation that the motorcycle had just been stolen from a garage close to where Deputy Turner was conducting his investigation and that the owner did not even know the motorcycle had been stolen until contacted by the Sheriff's office that the Sheriff's office had recovered the bike following a pursuit.
The bike was a black colored FLT series Harley Davidson and has been returned to its lawful owner.
- Trevor Burkhart was charged with burglary – second-degree; theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more but under $1 million( the Harley Motorcycle); fleeing or evading police – first-degree – motor vehicle; speeding; reckless driving; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. In addition, Deputy Brad Mink charged Burkart with theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more but under $1 million regarding a Can Am Defender that had been stolen from a residence off Muster Hill Road on July 10, 2023. That vehicle was parked underneath a carport located at the residence and stolen from there and was found later in a wooded area stuck in the mud off Highway 1376.
- This subject was charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Josh Velasco charging burglary – first-degree regarding a burglary that occurred off Salem View Road where this individual allegedly fled from the scene prior to deputies arrival.
- This individual was also charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging fleeing or evading police – first-degree – on foot; resisting arrest.
- A Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel charging wanton endangerment – first-degree – police officer is victim; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – on foot; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – motor vehicle; resisting arrest; menacing regarding a traffic stop on Old Crab Orchard Road where Burkhart allegedly was a passenger stopped at a traffic stop by Detective McDaniel and determined to have 4 outstanding warrants,and began fighting with Detective McDaniel and then the vehicle sped off while Detective McDaniel was trying to get the passenger -Burkhart out of the vehicle.
- A Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by a citizen charging terroristic threatening – third-degree where allegedly Burkhart threatened the citizen on School Street in East Bernstadt.
- A Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense and possession of a controlled substance – 2nd-degree – first offense.
- A Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; possession of a controlled substance – first offense – second-degree.
This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.
Assisting at the scene of the crashed motorcycle was: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Hunter Disney, and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo
Assisting for London City Police who responded to the scene included: Sgt. Troy Truett, K-9-Officer Dylan Messer, Officer Brent France, and Officer Jamie Etherton.
Assisting from the Kentucky State Police was Trooper Logan Mallory.
