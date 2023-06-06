Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner arrested a London man on Monday morning ( June 5th)following his investigation into a reported theft of a camper trailer from a business parking lot off US 25 approximately 1 mile north of London. Deputy Turner was dispatched to the theft of a camper trailer and learned through investigation that surveillance photos showed a black Chevrolet Silverado pulling the camper out of the parking lot overnight June 4, 2023. Deputy Turner canvassed the area on Monday morning and at approximately 10:13 AM, June 5th, 2023 , he located the suspect vehicle --a black Chevrolet Silverado-- parked at a residence off Love Road, approximately 2 miles north of London. After conducting multiple interviews, Deputy Turner arrested Michael K. Henson age 42 of Tomcat Trail Rd., London charging him with theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more but under $10,000. In addition, during the investigation Deputy Turner was able to locate the whereabouts of the reported stolen camper trailer – it was found parked off Nantz Road approximately 9 miles east of London. It has been returned to its lawful owner. In addition, Michael Henson was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking. Also, the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator's license. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle pulling the camper trailer and a photo of the recovered trailer are attached to this report. Assisting on the investigation and arrest were: Laurel Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Edwards, Deputy Tommy Houston, and Deputy Brad Mink.
