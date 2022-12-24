Mrs. Thelma Couch Sizemore passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY at the age of 84 years. She was born at Hyden, KY on September 13, 1938 the daughter of the late Hargis and Mae Couch. Thelma was the owner of the Couch's Service Station and manager of the Couch's Grocery Store for many years. She enjoyed attending her daughters ballgames, gardening, babysitting and being a loving caretaker for both of her parents. She especially had a love for children and other family members. Thelma was a member of the Couch's Fork Church of God and had been a life-long resident of Leslie County. She was preceded in death by her parents: Hargis and Mae Couch, two brothers: Wayne Glendon Couch and Millard Couch.Thelma is survived by her loving and devoted husband: Willie "Cotton" Sizemore , two daughters: Tina Sizemore of Bear Branch, KY and Karen Turner & Husband Patrick of Bear Branch, KY, one cherished grandchild: Akiela Patren Turner, two brothers: Jimmy "Crow" Couch & Dorothy of London, KY, Raleigh "Frog" Couch of Bear Branch, KY, one sister: Wilma Couch of Bear Branch, KY , a special cousin whom she viewed as a son: Brent Farmer, . Thelma is also survived by a host of other treasured relatives and friends. You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
