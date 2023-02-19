Thelma Gail Lawson, 49, of Big Creek, KY, departed this life on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the St. Joseph Hospital, London, KY. Thelma was born February 14, 1973, in Hyden, KY to the union of the late Doris and Sadie Woods Holland.
Thelma was a homemaker and was affiliated with the East London Holiness Church. She enjoyed cooking and camping. Thelma made sure everyone was fed and no one went hungry. She especially enjoyed cooking for the first Sunday of each month’s church dinner. Because of her love for children, she helped raise many children and loved them as her own. Above all, she loved her grandchildren and cherished the time spent with them.
In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by one brother, Mark Collins.
Survivors include, the love of her life, to whom she had been with for more than 31 years, her husband Roger Lawson of Big Creek, KY. Four sons, Dustin Holland of Big Creek, KY, Travis Roark (Tiffany) of Barbourville, KY, Cody Lawson of Big Creek, KY and Robbie Roark of Yeaddiss, KY. Two daughters, Misty Sizemore (Kenny) of Big Creek, KY and Tammy Combs of Beech Creek, KY, one brother, Lonnie Sizemore of Beech Creek, KY, two sisters, Beverly Roark of Middlesboro, KY and Marg Hoskins (Melvin) of Big Creek, KY. Other survivors include her mother-in-law, Edna Bowling of Stinnett, KY, daughter-in-law, Dawn Holland of Pineville, KY, brother-in-law, Elmer Lawson (Candy) of TN, sister-in-law, Faye Moore of TN, five nephews, Ryan Collins, Kenny Roark, Preston Moore, Apollo Snelling and Atlantis Snelling, two nieces, Katelyn Roark and McKenzie Collins. Eleven cherished grandchildren, Micaiah Sizemore, Cayson, Ayden and Tanner Roark; Kenneth and Kyzer Combs; Abigail and Rayawna Holland; LeAnn Combs, Brooklyn Roark and Bubby Roark. A host of other family and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Thelma Gail Lawson will be held at 12 noon Friday at the East London Holiness Church with Jerry Holland, Jerry McKinley Holland, Richard Long, Steven Vaugne, Ronnie Hoskins, Joe Burns, Ben Mosley and Tommy Hubbard officiating. Reading of obituary by Jake Roberts.
Interment will follow in the Hensley – Lawson Cemetery at Big Creek, KY with Travis Roark, Kenny Sizemore, Dustin Holland, Cody Lawson, Ben Lee, Tyron Salyers and Elmo Lawson serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the church after 6p.m. – Wednesday evening and will continue until the funeral hour on Friday.
Arrangements are being handled carefully under the direction of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home
