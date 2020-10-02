Thelma Abner Garrison, 96, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 29th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Thelma was born in Manchester, KY on August 29, 1924, a daughter of the late Shiloh and Elizabeth (Hibbard) Abner. She was a member of the Hooker Zion Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lewis "Bill" Garrison, and her daughter, Juanita Garrison.
Thelma is survived by her son, Charles Lewis "Chuck" Garrison of Manchester; and her two daughters: Joyce Garrison Smith and husband Harold of Manchester, and Glenna Garrison Carvel and husband Bill of Corinth, TX.
She is also survived by her grandsons: Brian Christopher Carver of Pflugerville, TX, and Nicholas Garrison Carver and wife Martha of Lewisville, TX; her granddaughter, Allison V. Garrison Urton of Barbourville, KY; her great-grandsons: Garret Cole Carver and Jackson Grey Carver of Georgetown, TX, and John Wesley Urton and "Tuck" Wesley Urton of Barbourville, KY; and her great-granddaughters: Ayla Virginia Urton and Alexandria Mena-Kate Urton of Barbourville, KY, and Olivia Grace Carver of Lewisville, TX.
In addition to her husband, parents, and daughter, Thelma was preceded in death by her sisters: Eliza, Allie, Lena, Zelda, Jenny, and Dorothy; and her brothers: Clarence, Edward, Gilbert, Harrison, Jack, Erskine, Elton, Lloyd, and Arnold.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 3rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow at the Garrison Cemetery on Liberty Hills.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, October 2nd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.