Thelma Lou Smith, age 42 departed this life on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Friday, June 3, 1977 in Manchester to Robert Smith and Alice Smith Williams.
She leaves to mourn her passing her brothers and sisters: Haley Brock, Robbie Gail Henson, Sylvia Smith, Donnie Smith, Wesley Williams, Leslie Williamson Lance Williams, Lisa Jones, Bobbie Sue Henson, Robert Smith, Candy Smith, Brandy Smith and Dewey Smith, her son: Justin Williams and her daughter: Sylvanna Williams.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Robert Smith and Alice Williams.
Funeral Services for Thelma Lou Smith were conducted on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Don Henson and Rev. Paul Mitchell will be presiding. She was laid to rest in the Smith Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
