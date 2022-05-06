Thelma Smith age 84 of Manchester, Kentucky departed this life on Wednesday - May 4, 2022 at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on December 15, 1937 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Luther and Annie Hooker Gibson. She was united in marriage to Blaine Smith, Jr. She is survived by her children; Anthony Smith, Phillip Smith, Patrick Smith and Teresa, Phyllis Morgan and David Douglas and Blaine Smith and friend Brooke, her sisters and brothers; Elsie Brumley, Helen Goodman, Juanita Napier, Judy Gregory, Wanda Johnson, Brenda Langdon, Blaine Gibson, Johnny Gibson and Wendell Gibson, her grandchildren; Tabitha, Kelly, Benny, Sabrina - Jamela, Heather, Nathan, Trish, Kayla, Gwenyth, Gage, Dalen, Megan, Austin, Jareth, Ryann, Richard and Nate, she is also survived by 17 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Luther and Annie Hooker Gibson, her husband Blaine Smith, Jr., her daughter Verda Ann Smith, her brothers and sister; Wayne Gibson, Grant Gibson, Bourbon Gibson and Dorothy Gibson and 2 daughters in law; Teresa Goodman Smith and Sabrina Calvert Smith.
Funeral services for Thelma Smith will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday - May 7, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Rev. John "Boo" Smith presiding. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. The family of Thelma Smith will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday - May 7, 2022 from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral time of 1:00 P.M. at the Rominger Funeral Home.
ARRANGEMENTS ARE ENTRUSTED TO THE ROMINGER FUNERAL HOME
