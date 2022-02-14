Theodore "Theo" Hicks, age 79, of Manchester, passed away Friday, February 11th, 2022 at his home.
Theo is survived by three daughters Angela Harris (Bruce) Manchester, Bobbie Joe Hicks, Oneida, and Samantha Joe Hicks (Curtis) London, and one stepdaughter Kayla Schmidt (Donald), of London.
Theo is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and two sisters Rosa Sproles and Nancy Hubbard.
He is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Ollie Hicks and the following siblings: Bernice Cottongim, Charles Hicks, William Ed Hicks, and Anderson Hicks.
The funeral service for Theo will be held at 12 Noon Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Bundy Cemetery at Manchester. Visitation will be after 6 PM Monday, February 14th, 2022 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.
