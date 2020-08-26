Theodore “Theo” Sizemore, age 74, passed away all too soon on Friday morning, August 21, 2020 at his home in Brown County. By his side, was his loving wife and children.
Theo was born June 10, 1946 in Clay County, Kentucky to his parents, the late Dewey and Mary (Napier) Sizemore. He attended Big Creek High School in Big Creek, Kentucky. Theo retired in 1997 from AM General Corporation in Indianapolis, where he worked as a welder for over 30 years.
Theo was a 54-year member of the Locust Grove Pentecostal Church in Brown County and a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local 555 in Indianapolis. He enjoyed the outdoors by deer hunting, fishing and canoeing with his family, and his children. Theo was a fan of NASCAR with his favorite driver being Jeff Gordon. He was an avid reader of Louis L’Amour books and enjoyed watching westerns on television. Theo will be remembered for his love of family and the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carolyn D. (Mays) Sizemore, whom he married on August 28, 1965 at the Locust Grove Pentecostal Church in Brown County. Theo is also survived by his children, Michelle (Jimmy) Ashmore and Michael Sizemore, both of Brown County, Randy (Denise) Sizemore of Edinburgh and Richard (Karin) Sizemore of Columbus; 19 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Theo was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Dewey Jr., Astor, Alex and Bill Sizemore, America Couch, Ethel Taylor and Betty Hoskins.
The Rev. Walter Fletcher will conduct a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Meredith-Clark Funeral Home Cremation & Personalization Center, 179 E. Mulberry Street in Morgantown. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at East Hill Cemetery in Morgantown. To reduce the spread of COVID-19 and follow the mandate by the Governor of Indiana, all visitors will be required to provide and wear their own face covering and maintain social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be sent in honor of Theo to the American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th St. Ste. 100 Indianapolis, IN 46278 or Riley Children’s Hospital, 30 S. Meridian Street Ste. 200 Indianapolis, IN 46204.
