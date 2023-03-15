Theresa Ann Morgan, 59, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 14th, at her home.
Theresa was born in Hyden, KY on June 26, 1963, a daughter of the late Janice (McCoy) and Hershel Roberts, Sr.
Theresa is survived by her son, Jacob Bowling of Manchester.
She is also survived by her brother and sisters: Scott Roberts and wife Sharon of Alvarado, TX, Terry Baker and husband Johnny of Manchester, and Eula Collins and husband Donnie of London; and by two special nieces, Kayleigh Baker and Carliegh Baker.
In addition to her parents, Theresa is preceded in death by her brother, Hershel Roberts, Jr.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 16th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Estep Cemetery on Sugar Creek Rd.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 16th at Britton Funeral Home.
