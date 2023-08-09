Mrs. Theresa Branch, age 60 departed this life on Monday, August 7, 2023 at her home. She was born on Sunday, May 12, 1963 in Tampa, Florida to William and Leona Goldstein Smith.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Robert Branch, her daughter: Tonyi Volstreike, her mother: Leona Smith, her brothers: Timothy Smith and his wife Angela and Lonnie Smith and her sisters: Cindy Smith and Lana Coulf.
She is preceded in death by her father: William Smith.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Theresa Branch will be conducted on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. She will be laid to rest in the Branch-Woods Cemetery in the Ells Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.