Law enforcement has releases the name of a third suspect in the December 20th murder of Jeremy Caldwell.
Caldwell, 32, was gunned down in a parking lot of an East Bernstadt store.
Police are now looking for Freddy Wayne Scalf, 28, of East Bernstadt, on a charge of complicity to commit murder.
Two suspects were caught last week, Robert Brandon Gray for murder and Ashley Lewis for complicity to commit murder.
If you have any information on Freddy Wayne Scalf, Jr. please contact the Laurel Sheriff's Department at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
