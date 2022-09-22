A third charge has been levied by the Clay County Grand Jury against a man accused of sexually abusing a young child.
Ryan Hatfield, 33, of Belles Fork, has been indicted for two counts of sexual abuse 1st and sodomy 1st. The grand jury returned a charge of video voyeurism last week against him.
He faces three counts on the charge that he videoed his sexual abuse of the child.
Count One of the indictments accuses Hatfield of subjecting a child less than 12 years of age of inserting his penis in the child’s mouth.
Count two accuses of Hatfield of deviate sexual intercourse with the same child.
The police report in the case also states Hatfield took photos of the sexual acts.
