Laurel Co. Sheriff John Root reported Freddy Wayne Scalf, 28, of East Bernstadt, was arrested early Saturday morning after they received a tip on his whereabouts. Scalf was arrested off Ky. 1376, six miles north of London.
He was being sought in the murder of Caldwell, 32, which occurred at a store in East Bernstadt. He is now charged with complicity to commit murder.
Robert Brandon Gray, 39, of Keavy, allegedly shot and killed Caldwell, police say. Last week Ashley Lewis, 30, of London, was captured and also charged with complicity to commit murder.
Gray has a history of violent crimes as he was charged with the armed robbery of Alvin’s Easy Market.
