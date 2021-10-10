Thomas Feltner, 79, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, October 7th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Thomas was born in Manchester, KY on February 20, 1942, a son of the late Roscoe and Sudie Sizemore Feltner.
He is survived by his wife, Ella Feltner; and two stepsons: Richard Grubb and wife Mary, and Russell Grubb.
Thomas is also survived by his grandchildren: Tyler, Randy, Rhonda, Travis and wife Amber, Tiffany and husband Michael; and great-grandchildren: Colton, Trevor, and Thomas.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his stepson, Randy Grubb.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 11th at Britton Funeral Home, with Richard Sams and Dean Ratliff officiating. Burial will follow at the Bowling Cemetery in Big Creek.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday, October 11th at Britton Funeral Home.
