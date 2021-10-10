Thomas Feltner, 79, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, October 7th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital. 

Thomas was born in Manchester, KY on February 20, 1942, a son of the late Roscoe and Sudie Sizemore Feltner. 

He is survived by his wife, Ella Feltner; and two stepsons: Richard Grubb and wife Mary, and Russell Grubb. 

Thomas is also survived by his grandchildren: Tyler, Randy, Rhonda, Travis and wife Amber, Tiffany and husband Michael; and great-grandchildren: Colton, Trevor, and Thomas. 

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his stepson, Randy Grubb. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 11th at Britton Funeral Home, with Richard Sams and Dean Ratliff officiating. Burial will follow at the Bowling Cemetery in Big Creek. 

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday, October 11th at Britton Funeral Home.

Service information

Oct 11
Visitation
Monday, October 11, 2021
1:00PM-3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Oct 11
Service
Monday, October 11, 2021
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
