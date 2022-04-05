Thomas Hill, 55, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, April 2nd, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY.
Thomas was born in Atlanta, GA on January 14, 1967, a son of the late William and Retha Liford Hill. He worked at IGA for 21 years and also worked at Quickie Market.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Cindy Hill of Manchester.
He is also survived by the following brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Anthony and Amy Allen, Melissa and Barry Rowland, Larry and Ethel Allen, Patricia and Walt Hacker, Mabel and Ron Findell, all of London, and Alma and Randy Roberts of Manchester; by the following nieces and nephews: Paige Rowland of London, Adam Rowland and fiancée Courtney of Morehead, Bethany Murray of Monticello, Hannah Murray and husband Chandler of Manchester, Ben Allen of Lexington, and Sean Allen of Maryland; and his uncle, Reuben Allen of Manchester.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Hill.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 7th at Britton Funeral Home, with Don Hubbard, Anthony Allen, James Wagers, and Randy Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, April 6th at Britton Funeral Home.
