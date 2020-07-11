Thomas Richard Hyden, 63, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, July 9th, at Advent Health Manchester. 

Thomas is survived by his wife Noma Hyden, his daughters Angela Marie Hyden of London, KY, and Rachel Lee Barger (Bulldog) of Oneida, KY. By his brother Robert Hyden of London, KY. 

He is preceded in death by his parents Oscar (Mildred Tidd) Hyden and by one grandchild Christopher Hubbard. 

He is also survived by his grandchildren Makyla Cheyenne Barger, Terry Joe Barger (TJ), and Raylon Barger. 

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 13th, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with David Wayne Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hyden Cemetery at Pattys Rock, in Oneida, KY. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 12th, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. 

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Jul 13
Service
Monday, July 13, 2020
2:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Jul 12
Visitation
Sunday, July 12, 2020
7:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
