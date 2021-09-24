Thomas “Tommy” Gregory, age 66 departed this life on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Advent Health Manchester. He was born Thursday, January 13, 1955 in Manchester, Kentucky to Dence and Dorothy (Bowling) Gregory. He was a truck driver.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Marinda Bratton and husband Jason, Chad Michael Gregory; these grandchildren: Tanner England, Caitlyn Gregory, Savannah Bratton, Alana Bratton, Kadence Gregory and Ellen Bratton; one great grandchild: Vivien Gill and two aunts: Pearl Bowling and Judy Deaton.
He is preceded in death by his wife: Patricia Gregory; his parents: Dence and Dorothy Gregory; his grandchild: Angel Gregory and his brother: Lonnie Gregory.
Funeral Services for Thomas “Tommy” Gregory will be conducted on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Wade England will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Hyde Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
The family request masks to be worn during services.
