Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler and Deputy Travis Napier arrested Elmer L. Head age 51 of London on Tuesday night August 9, 2022 at approximately 8:51 PM. The arrest occurred off East Laurel Rd., approx.. 1 mile east of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject armed with a handgun threatening to kill everyone there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies noted observing the male suspect chasing another male subject in the yard of the residence, screaming and yelling. When the suspect saw deputies he attempted to move away from approaching deputies, however stopped after deputies gave verbal commands to stop. Deputies learned through investigation that based on witnesses statements allegedly the suspect had pointed a firearm at two individuals there threatening to kill them. Elmer Head was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree; assault – 4th degree; two counts of terroristic threatening – third-degree; disorderly conduct – second-degree; menacing; public intoxication – controlled substances. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Hoskins charged over numerous thefts
- Clay man indicted by feds
- Masked man driving lawnmower on wrong side of road
- One death, 100 positive cases of COVID reported in seven days
- Rebecca Charlene Dezarn
- Clay school opening delayed
- Geraldine Harris
- June Wolfe
- Disaster Center open at Oneida Elementary
- 'The baby was crying when she threw it over the rail'
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.