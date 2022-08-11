Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler and Deputy Travis Napier arrested Elmer L. Head age 51 of London on Tuesday night August 9, 2022 at approximately 8:51 PM. The arrest occurred off East Laurel Rd., approx.. 1 mile east of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject armed with a handgun threatening to kill everyone there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies noted observing the male suspect chasing another male subject in the yard of the residence, screaming and yelling. When the suspect saw deputies he attempted to move away from approaching deputies, however stopped after deputies gave verbal commands to stop. Deputies learned through investigation that based on witnesses statements allegedly the suspect had pointed a firearm at two individuals there threatening to kill them. Elmer Head was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree; assault – 4th   degree; two counts of terroristic threatening – third-degree; disorderly conduct – second-degree; menacing; public intoxication – controlled substances. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.

