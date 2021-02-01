The Clay County Sheriff’s Department charged three men in the theft of cable wire.
Clay County Sheriff Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard along with Deputy Cody Blackwell arrested Marty Bowling, 26, of Shirley Don Road; Stephen Baird, 27, of Paw Paw Road and Nicholas Root, 29, of Firehouse Road.
The arrest occurred on Firehouse Road when Sgt. Gabbard and Deputy Blackwell received information that a group of individuals was shown cutting cable wire between Roots Branch Road and Elijah Feltner Road and had left in a red blazer.
Units made contact with a vehicle matching the description of the one provided in the theft. Upon making contact with the driver (Baird), it was noted that he was shown to have a No Bond Warrant out of Clay County.
In plain sight deputies noted that an undetermined length of utility wire along with climbing gear was located in the vehicle.
Marty Bowling, 26 was charged with:
• Receiving Stolen Property.
Stephen Baird, 27 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court (No Bond)
• Receiving Stolen Property.
Nicholas Root, 29 was charged with:
• Serving Warrant of Arrest.
