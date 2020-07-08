Jackson

James Jackson
DD

Dwayne Day
Day

Linda Day

On July 8, 2020 at approximately 10:30 Am Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with Chief Deputy Clifton Jones, Deputy Paul Michael Whitehead and CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested James Jackson, 56 of Jacks Branch Road; Linda Day, 47 of Jacks Branch Road and Dwayne Day, 29 of Crane Creek Road. The arrest occurred when Sheriff Robinson received a complaint of possible illegal drug activity taking place at a residence on Jacks Branch Road. Upon arrival, Sheriff Robinson and other units came into contact with the above mentioned subjects and through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch showed that all three individuals had active warrants for their arrest. The photos attached are courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.

James Jackson, 56 was charged with:

• Resisting Arrest

• Serving Bench Warrant for Court

Linda Day, 47 was charged with:

• Serving Bench Warrant for Court

Dwayne Day, 29 was charged with:

• Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree

• Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree 

