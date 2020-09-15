Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor along with Deputy Landry Collett and Deputy James Fox arrested three individuals early Tuesday morning September 15, 2020 at approximately 5:25 AM. The arrests occurred off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. approximately 10 miles South of London following a traffic stop conducted on a black colored Toyota Corolla where occupants in the vehicle were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and digital scales. In addition, as the investigation continued, deputies found more suspected methamphetamine in these subjects’ motel room nearby. One of the three individuals was a wanted fugitive. The three arrested individuals were identified as:
• Kendra R..Bain age 27 Vermillion Dr., Corbin charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Clancy Jackson, JR age 31 of Oak Place Apartments, Corbin charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jamesmax Randall Herren age 33 of Lynn School Rd., Corbin charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, this subject was charged with being a fugitive wanted by Warren County Ohio Sheriff's office – full extradition was authorized.
All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.