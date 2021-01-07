On January 6, 2021 Deputy Cody Blackwell along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson, Chief Deputy Clifton Jones and CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Bleve Bowling, 42; Elizabeth Sizemore, 23 and Jill Sizemore, 39, all of Fish Trap Road. 

The arrest occurred when units was dispatched to a complaint of a domestic at an address on Fish Trap Road. During the investigation it determined that the above-mentioned subjects had numerous warrants for their arrest out of Clay County District Court. 

Bleve Bowling, 42 was charged with:

Bowling

Bleve Bowling

• Criminal Trespassing, 2nd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)

• Menacing (Warrant of Arrest)

• Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)

Sizemore

Jill Sizemore

• Assault 4th Degree (Warrant of Arrest)

• Assault 1st Degree (Warrant of Arrest)

• Assault 2nd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)

• Assault 4th Degree (Warrant of Arrest)

Jill Sizemore, 39 was charged with:

Liz

Elizabeth Sizemore

• Menacing (Warrant of Arrest)

• Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)

• Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)

• Assault 4th Degree (Minor Injury) (Warrant of Arrest)

• Assault 1st Degree (Warrant of Arrest)

Elizabeth Sizemore, 23 was charged with:

• Assault 4th Degree (Minor Injury) (Warrant of Arrest)

