On January 6, 2021 Deputy Cody Blackwell along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson, Chief Deputy Clifton Jones and CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Bleve Bowling, 42; Elizabeth Sizemore, 23 and Jill Sizemore, 39, all of Fish Trap Road.
The arrest occurred when units was dispatched to a complaint of a domestic at an address on Fish Trap Road. During the investigation it determined that the above-mentioned subjects had numerous warrants for their arrest out of Clay County District Court.
Bleve Bowling, 42 was charged with:
• Criminal Trespassing, 2nd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
• Menacing (Warrant of Arrest)
• Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
• Assault 4th Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
• Assault 1st Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
• Assault 2nd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
• Assault 4th Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
Jill Sizemore, 39 was charged with:
• Menacing (Warrant of Arrest)
• Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
• Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
• Assault 4th Degree (Minor Injury) (Warrant of Arrest)
• Assault 1st Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
Elizabeth Sizemore, 23 was charged with:
• Assault 4th Degree (Minor Injury) (Warrant of Arrest)
