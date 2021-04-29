A Laurel grand jury has indicted three people for the death of a Manchester man.
Jeremy “Ta-Ta” Caldwell, 32, was gunned down in a parking lot of a business off Ky. 490 in the East Bernstadt area on December 20, 2020.
Witnesses say a gray Pontiac G6 sped away as Caldwell lay on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. Witnesses said Caldwell was arguing with the occupants of the vehicle previously.
Robert Brandon Gray, 39, of Keavy, was indicted for the murder by the grand jury. Ashley Lewis, 30, of Four Oaks Road, and Freddy Wayne Scalf, Jr. 29, of Star Hill Road, both of East Bernstadt, are all three connected to Clay County, police say.
Authorities believe the incident was drug-related as Caldwell had pending charges in Laurel County for an August 2020 arrest where a large amount of methamphetamine and U.S. currency were seized from him.
Lewis and Scalf were indicted from complicity to commit murder and Scalf faces an additional charge of persistent felony offender.
A massive manhunt ensued following the shooting as all three suspects were identified and attempted to hide from authorities.
Gray was arrested just days following the shooting by a Laurel County Special Response Team at a residence in Laurel County. Gray was found hiding in the attic of the home with infrared equipment.
Gray also has pending charges in Clay County for the armed robbery of Alvin’s Grocery on July 15, 2020.
Lewis was captured on December 30th and Scalf on January 9th.
Caldwell was originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee where he was a standout football player. He later played at Eastern Kentucky University as well as the Canadian and Arena Football Leagues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.