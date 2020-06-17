CVDHD reports three new confirmed cases in Clay County today. The individuals are self-isolating at home and monitoring symptoms. Among cases reported this week, two are employees at IGA in Manchester. Management at IGA is working with the health department to accommodate any employees that need to quarantine because of exposure to the two cases. They are also ensuring that workers take precautions to protect customers and that the store is cleaned thoroughly.
CVDHD also confirms that one case reported on Monday is an employee of the Clay County Detention Center. The Detention Center and the Clay County Health Department are contacting individuals who may have been exposed and advising them to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms.
Jailer Linda Smallwood issued the following statement in regards to the positive test at the jail:
"I would like to inform the public that one of the office workers at the detention center did test positive for Covid 19. We have six employees on quarantine that worked In front office, or came in contact with said person. There is no cases with inmates or booking personnel. Jail has been disinfected and extra precautions are being taken. Front office is closed so be patient, we will open as soon as possible. My main concern is that inmates and staff stay safe. This is a terrible and strange time let’s bind in prayer for our community as there has been a increase in cases. I will repeat there is no cases with inmates. I just want to be as transparent as possible with public."
Christie Green, Public Health Director with the Cumberland Valley Health Department also issued the following statement in regards to cases at Dismas Charities and the Big Hickory Golf Course:
"We have no new cases associated with either Dismas Charities or Big Hickory Golf Course as of today. All residents and staff at Dismas were tested, with only the four positive cases (2 residents and 2 staff). The facility isolated individuals who were positive and has implemented more strict prevention measures to prevent further spread. The health department will continue to work with Dismas until the isolation and quarantine period has passed. There are several contacts to the positive case associated with Big Hickory, and we are hopeful that all continues well for those individuals who are currently in self-quarantine and monitoring themselves for symptoms. The club house has been thoroughly disinfected, and the course will remain closed until June 24th. I am hopeful in both situations that no new cases develop during the quarantine period."
Anyone with concerns about possible exposure can contact Clay County Health Department for more information.
