The third of three suspects was arrested early Tuesday morning July 18, 2023 at approximately 3:19 AM off Pay Lake Road, approximately 10 miles southeast of London after Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France observed a suspect he knew to be a wanted armed robbery fugitive driving a motorcycle on Highway 229. The vehicle and suspects were not immediately located but a short time later Deputy France observed the motorcycle parked in a driveway at a residence off Pay Lake Road. With assistance from Laurel Sheriff's shift Sgt. Travis Napier, Deputy Wes Brown, Deputy Skylar McFarland and London City Police Officer James Williams and K-9 Deputy Brian France, Johnathan W. Taylor age 44 of Locust Grove Rd., Keavy was taken into custody without incident and charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging robbery – first-degree; persistent felony offender I. This indictment was a result of an investigation conducted by Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed into an armed robbery which occurred at a business off Highway 770 on March 17, 2023 were three individuals were allegedly involved in the armed robbery. The Sheriff's office had sought information from citizens after surveillance photos of the three individuals were posted on the Laurel County Sheriff's office Facebook page and sent to local media outlets. Information was developed as a result and Detective Reed presented the case to the Laurel County grand jury where three indictment warrants were issued- one for Johnathan Taylor, one for Robbie Baker, and one for Daniel Arthur. The three arrested individuals are listed as follows:
- Jonathan Taylor age 43 of Locust Grove Road, Keavy arrested on July 18, 2023 charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging robbery – first-degree; persistent felony offender I. In addition, the subject was charged on a Kentucky parole board parole violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision; failure to report to parole officer as directed; failure to make restitution as directed regarding a conviction in Laurel Circuit Court on charges of unlawful possession of a meth precursor; burglary third-degree; receiving stolen property; three counts of theft by unlawful taking; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on numerous insurance and license violations. Also charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator's license. In addition this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator's license. In addition this subject was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging receiving stolen property; obscuring the identity of a machine; persistent felony offender. Also this individual was charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest charging robbery – first-degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Also this individual was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on traffic charges and operating on suspended or revoked operator's license.
- Robbie Baker age 44 of Williamsburg arrested on June 8, 2023 following a traffic stop conducted on Tomcat Trail 6 miles east of London by Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner after information developed on the whereabouts of this wanted armed robbery suspect. This individual was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charged with complicity to commit robbery; persistent felony offender I. In addition this subject was charged on a Kentucky parole board parole violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision; failure to report to parole officer as directed; new felony arrest regarding a conviction in Laurel County and Jefferson Circuit Court on charges of manufacturing meth; receiving stolen property; burglary – third-degree; escape – second-degree; theft by unlawful taking. In addition this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of flagrant nonsupport. Also the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of flagrant nonsupport.
- Daniel Arthur age 44 of North Hill St., London arrested on June 23, 2023 off American Greeting Card Road approximately 9 miles South of London after Deputy Weddle was dispatched to a complaint that a male subject who had allegedly stolen a motorcycle earlier was in a church parking lot armed with a gun. When Deputy Weddle arrived at the scene and located the suspect with the reported stolen motorcycle, the suspect fled on foot into a wood line and continued to flee behind some apartments nearby as Deputy Weddle gave chase giving multiple commands for the suspect to stop. Deputy Weddle caught up with the suspect who dropped to the ground and was taken into custody and found with pills in his possession. This individual was charged on a Laurel indictment warrant of arrest charging robbery first-degree. Also the subject was charged by Deputy Weddle with fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot and receiving stolen property regarding the reported stolen motorcycle. In addition this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest charging receiving stolen property. The subject was also charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court.
Other investigative assistance by: Laurel Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Edwards,K-9Shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Hunter Disney, Deputy Byron Grimes. Also assisting : Laurel Constable Robert Smith, Corbin City Police, and Whitley County Sheriff’s Office..
All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
