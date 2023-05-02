Sharon Smith stops by the Red Bird Mission Thrift Store from time to time. She’s always looking for a good deal and two years ago she bought a vintage purse.
What turned out to be a steal for Sharon also became a blessing for a family in Alabama.
When Sharon returned home, she was looking over her thrift store find.
“I was checking for rips or tears inside the purse,” she said. “Inside one of the zipper pockets I found an old document that looked like a license.”
It was a chauffer’s license, and it was from a man named Henry Charles Baucom from 1941.
Sharon put the license in her keep’s sake chest with the thought of locating the family.
As things usually do, Sharon forgot about the license until going through the chest on a cleaning spree.
“I had forgot about it and found it again,” she said. “I thought I’m going to start searching for his family before I put this up and forget about it again.”
She began her search on Google and Facebook and found out Baucom was a World War II veteran.
“Then I found his daughter on Facebook and sent a message to her and his two grandsons,” she said. “Within an hour one of the grandsons responded and said, ‘That’s my Big Daddy’.”
Sharon explained how she’d bought the purse and found the license inside and would like to send it to them.
“I’m so glad you were able to track us down,” said his grandson Jeremy on Facebook Messenger to Sharon. “I know Debbie (daughter) and Charlie (son) will be so glad to have that back! I think I will get a frame and it give to them.”
The grandson also promised to video the presentation to Mr. Baucom’s children and send Sharon a copy.
“I know I’d want this if I was in their shoes,” Smith said. “I’m just glad I could bring a little happiness to them.”
Smith, the wife of Fourth District Magistrate Chris Smith, resides on Asher’s Fork.
