Local officials say the homeless issue in Manchester is being spurred by those failing to complete drug rehabilitation programs.
During Monday night’s city council meeting, councilman Charles “Dobber” Weaver talked about what he’s seeing at Rawlings-Stinson Park daily.
“I live next to the park and every day I see people late at night under the pavilions,” he said. “I had our city police officers check it out and they said the majority are homeless people from out-of-town that didn’t complete drug rehabilitation programs here.”
On Friday, a Tyner man was on north U.S. 421 just outside city limits laying in the ditch line next to the sidewalk.
Enterprise Publisher Mark Hoskins saw the man pulling up grass and rolling in the muddy ditch. He said he immediately called dispatch.
When officers arrived, they found Gary Hasty, 42, of Tyner, acting erratic. Deputy Coty Arnold and officers with the Clay Sheriff’s Department and Manchester City Police attempted to talk with him, but Hasty refused to obey their commands and became combative. Officers had to use physical force to place him under arrest. He was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication (drugs); disorderly conduct 2nd; and resisting arrest.
When asked why he was in Manchester, Hasty told the officers he “flunked out of rehab” and had no way home.
Councilman Weaver said this was the same scenario he’s been seeing also.
“We are seeing a lot of people exiting these programs before completion and have nowhere to go,” Weaver said. “Now it’s becoming a major problem within our city.”
Local businessman and Project Hope coordinator Steve Collins says he’s seeing the same thing.
“I recently encountered a woman on drugs, and I offered to help her get in a program,” he said. “She made it clear to me that she didn’t want help and was choosing to live this way.”
City Police Chief Chris Fultz said his officers have been dealing with the homelessness issue for a while.
“We have some that don’t necessarily come from a drug rehab program, but we have people come and they fail to have any funds to get home. We are seeing a mixture of residents and those from out-of-town.”
Collins and Weaver both asked if a program could be created to help these people get home.
“I’d like to work with local churches to provide these people with a meal, a lunch and a way to get back to where they came from,” Collins told the council.
Weaver says he encountered numerous people that fit this description when he was working with the warming center in downtown Manchester.
“We see it all the time, people that failed to complete a program and had nowhere to go,” he said.
The councilman says he’s also seeing these same people creating living quarters using park benches and other property belonging to the city.
“They’re taking the benches up into the woods on the walking trail and making tents to live in,” he said.
Jennifer Hancock President/CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States says they have an exit strategy for women not completing their program at the Freedom House on Burning Springs.
“Volunteers of America develops a discharge plan for anyone who leaves our programs even if it is against staff advice… And we never send somebody out with a one-way bus ticket,” Hancock said. “Volunteers of America has homeless and housing programs for people who are living on the streets, and we could work with the city and the county to develop a program to get people out of the parks and off the streets and into stable housing and back to their home counties if they’re not from Clay.”
Sheriff Patrick Robinson says he’s not sure what’s causing the issue, but his department is arresting many people that do not live in Clay County.
“We have received a complaint about those not finishing drug rehab programs,” he said. “As a city and county, this is becoming an issue and we need to address it.”
But finding a resolution to the issue is not an easy one.
“We obviously have a problem,” Collins said. “We can’t continue to turn a blind eye to this and allow it to become a burden for our city and county. We need to send these people back to where they come from.”
Weaver said a lot of work has been put into Rawlings-Stinson Park and he wants it to be a place citizens and visitors can enjoy.
“We can’t allow people to live in the park and damage our property,” he said. “They’re using the bathroom on playground equipment and sleeping in our park. We’ve got to find a way to stop this.”
