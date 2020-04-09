The unknown. That’s what bother’s Tiger Baseball Coach Jason Smith the most during these trying times, dealing with a possible season cancellation due to COVID-19. For the seniors, they may never get to step foot on another baseball field again. “If we aren’t able to have a season, I really hate it for the boys, especially the seniors,” said Smith. “All the guys have worked really hard this off season. We looked forward to showing our improvements this season. Hopefully we know more when the dead period ends and can potentially play a shortened season.”
IF things were to change and the Tigers could play, they’d see new faces at new positions. Roles need filled, and the outfield would look entirely new from last season. “This season we will have a lot of new guys filling into different positions,” said Smith. “Guys like Zach Saylor, Hogan Hinkle and John Hubbard will all be new to the outfield at the varsity level. All were improving every day before the dead period hit and were learning the little things that go with being a great outfielder. Hopefully we get see what they can do at the varsity level this season.”
The infield returned a lot of familiar faces, as Connor Farmer, Austin Smith, and Thomas Jackson all return. Smith and Jackson will be two of the most relied on sophomores in the 13th region says Coach Smith. “They will be in the middle of the order and we aim for them to be big run producers. Farmer is viewed as one of the top defensive players in the region. “Conner Farmer will return as our shortstop and we look for him to have a big year for us,” said Smith. “Defensively he is one of the best in the region and with a year under his belt we look for his offensive numbers to make a huge jump.”
Senior’s Blake Mills, Colby Howard, and Noah Smith will be asked to lead the Tigers, on and off the field. “They are the final pieces to our lineup,” said Smith. “Blake Mills will step in this year to a full-time role, and we are very excited to see his talents in action this spring. He’s worked very hard and will be a huge surprise to teams this year. Colby will pitch in big games for us just like he did last year,” said Smith. “His productivity will play a crucial role in this team’s success.”
Noah Smith spent his junior season hampered by injury. “It really affected his offensive numbers,” said Smith. “This year, he’s finally back healthy and has been swinging the bat exceptionally well in practice. I look for Noah to step back into the middle of the order and put runs on the board for us.”
Pitching for the Tigers will be a pleasant surprise this season says Smith. “Guys like Noah, Colby and Blake have thrown the ball well for us over their career and we look for them to build on that,” said Smith. “With that being said other guys have showed some huge improvements this off season which will allow us a lot of options on the mound.”
Smith had high praise for his pitching staff, such as Ben Buttery, Dalen Couch, and John Hubbard. “Ben threw several games for us last year as a young freshman but this year we expect much more from him,” said Smith. “He’s been learning and working every day to be a top arm in the region, and we hope he has a shot to show it this year.”
“Dalen Couch will be a big surprise in the region this year. I see so much potential in him as a left-handed pitcher. This will be his first year with a lot of varsity innings so he will really be challenged mentally but if he can fight threw it he can be great for us.”
“John had a great summer on the mound. We are hoping this gives him the confidence he’s needed to go out and be a big game pitcher for us. This off season he has really threw the ball well and I’m excited about what he can bring to the mound.”
Coach Smith also see’s younger guys who seem ready for the bright lights. “I also see guys like Ryan Hastings and Austin Smith getting quality innings for us this year,” said Smith. “Both have thrown the ball really well in live arms so I think they will be ready to go out and give us quality innings.”
As for dealing with COVID-19, Smith knows that the sudden stoppage of play right before the beginning of the season is hard mentally, and physically on his players. “This is really a difficult situation for the kids to go through,” said Smith. “Mentally they were ready to start competing and playing and now they are hit with a dead period and are forced to stop everything. I just hope and pray they are able to get some of their season in. All the boys deserve it, especially our seniors.”
