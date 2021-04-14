MANCHESTER, Ky.) – A Saturday afternoon doubleheader headlined by a cold, windy day, led to the Clay County Tigers defeating Knott Central, while losing to Bryan Station. Clay County (6-3) is finding a groove as the season begins and are viewed as one of the frontrunners to win the 13th region title.
Coach Jason Smith feels his team has put together another solid week, with no signs of slowing down in sight. “Against Harlan (Independent) and Knott Central, we played like we’re capable,” said Smith. “We started too slow and committed too many errors against Bryan Station, but I loved our effort to keep fighting in that game. We showed that we never back down, no matter what.”
Harlan – A dominant 24-3 win was how the Tigers left Harlan, stomping the Green Dragons on the heels of a 15-run fourth inning. Tiger pitcher Ryan Hastings only allowed three hits over three innings against Harlan, striking out six in the process. Connor Farmer tossed one inning, striking out all three batters he faced as well.
Connor Farmer – 2-2; Zach Saylor – 1-4; Thomas Jackson – 2-2; Ryan Hastings – 1-1; John Hubbard – 1-1; Ethan Jackson – 1-1.
Bryan Station – The opening game of the Saturday doubleheader ended in a 9-6 defeat for the Tigers, as Clay committed four errors and gave up a six-run 2nd inning to the Defenders. Clay County out-hit Bryan Station 12-10, while also making a near comeback late in the contest. Dalen Couch tossed five innings for Clay, allowing nine hits, striking out six, while Brandin Crawford tossed two innings, striking out three while allowing one hit.
Connor Farmer – 2-3; Zach Saylor – 1-4; Brandin Crawford – 3-4; Thomas Jackson – 2-4; Hogan Hinkle – 1-4; John Hubbard – 1-3; Mason Hacker – 1-3.
Knott Central – After tossing a perfect game, John Hubbard followed that performance with a no-hitter against the visiting Knott Central Patriots in a 10-0 five inning victory. Hubbard has been lights out thus far and shows no signs of stopping. Brandin Crawford drilled his first high school home run, leading the team with three RBI’s.
Connor Farmer – 2-3; Zach Saylor – 1-3; Brandin Crawford – 2-2; Ryan Hastings – 1-1; John Hubbard – 1-2; Ethan Jackson – 1-3.
