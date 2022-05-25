(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Survive and advance. For the first time since 2014, the Tigers are in the semi-final round of the 13th region tournament after a 9-2 victory over the visiting Harlan County Black Bears. Clay County only needed three hits to oust the Black Bears, as 10 walks moved the Tigers around the basepaths.
Tiger senior Ben Buttery tossed a complete game effort, going the distance for seven innings, allowing six hits while striking out eight Harlan County batters. If inclement weather strikes and cancellations occur, Buttery would once again be available if the Tigers were to reach the championship round.
Zach Saylor, Ethan Jackson, and Brandin Crawford were the lone Tigers who collected a hit in the win over Harlan County, as Crawford and Saylor smacked a double, while Jackson reached on a single. Crawford led the way with three RBI’s, while Tyson Wagers, Mayson Hacker, and Hayden Crockett also drove home a run in the win.
Tiger Coach Jason Smith was pleased with his team’s effort in the victory but knows the Tigers will have their hands full with one of the region’s top teams, as they face Corbin tonight at South Laurel. “Whatever it takes to win is what we will do,” said Smith. “I’m proud of my guys on the win, but our goal remains the same, we want the 13th region championship. We have to come out ready to play from the outset. Corbin is a very good ball club. If we play to our capability I think the sky is the limit.”
The Tigers are set to face Corbin tonight at South Laurel High School, with the first pitch set to be thrown at 5:30PM.
