Tiger basketball coach Glenn Gray says he will not be returning as coach next year. He informed Superintendent William Sexton Tuesday of his decision.
Gray says he appreciates the opportunity given to him by the board of education and the support of the fan base. You can read more about Gray’s departure exclusively in this week's issue.
The search for a new coach will begin immediately, according to Superintendent William Sexton. You can find out what’s expected from the new coach exclusively in this week's issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.