(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The 2022/2023 schedule for the Clay County Tigers is complete! With a get up and go tempo, these Tigers should be ready to run the marathon that lies ahead. With big matchups, rivalry games, and of course the Bobby Keith Classic, this schedule has it all.
Coach Glenn Gray is excited for the season ahead, and feels the Tigers best bring their A game each and every night. “We play some very good ball clubs this year and will absolutely be put to the test,” said Coach Gray. “I look forward to seeing how my guys have improved over this offseason while they’re in a hard-fought game.”
This season, the Tigers will face Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard twice like always when 49th district rival North Laurel comes to town (January 6th) and vice versa. That will provide the top test in the 13th region alone. Add in a trip to Corbin (January 30th), and Covington Catholic / Boyle County coming to town, the Tigers will have their hands full this year.
Traveling east to play basketball in SEKY is always difficult, and the Tigers will trek into the 14th region to meet Letcher County Central, and Perry County Central, as well as hosting Leslie County. These will be some of the more physical games on Clay County’s schedule, as the 14th region is filled with gritty basketball.
More local surrounding teams have made their way into this year’s schedule against the Tigers, as Clay County will see many familiar faces this winter such as Knox Central, Barbourville, more 49th rivals in OBI and Jackson County, and others. It will undoubtedly be a fun year for Coach Gray and the Tigers!
