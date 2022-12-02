The CCHS Cheerleaders are back at it again after a huge KHSAA win. The cheerleaders placed first at the Largest UCA High School National Qualifier in the country.
They are bringing home a 1st Place 2.5 Minute Routine Trophy, a 3rd Place Game Day Trophy, and two bids to the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Florida!
The competition was fierce but the girls faced the challenge head on & brought home their first ever UCA Bluegrass Regional WIN!
The Tiger cheerleaders are looking forward to cheer on our basketball teams in the Bobby Keith Gymnasium & KHSAA State!
