The CCHS Cheerleaders are back at it again after a huge KHSAA win.  The cheerleaders placed first at the Largest UCA High School National Qualifier in the country. 

They are bringing home a 1st Place 2.5 Minute Routine Trophy, a 3rd Place Game Day Trophy, and two bids to the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Florida! 

The competition was fierce but the girls faced the challenge head on & brought home their first ever UCA Bluegrass Regional WIN! 

The Tiger cheerleaders are looking forward to cheer on our basketball teams in the Bobby Keith Gymnasium & KHSAA State!

