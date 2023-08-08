MANCHESTER, Ky.) – One more week closer to football! The Tigers recently competed in a scrimmage at Harrison County, continuing their preparations for the August 18th opener against Pineville. With a high-powered offense and senior quarterback Tate Rice at the helm, the Tigers are very excited to get things fully underway.
Coach Mike Sizemore was very pleased with the performance of the Tigers at Harrison County. “In our first live look at our team this year I was impressed with how our guys were able to execute the things that we needed to be able to do in order to win football games,” said Sizemore. “I was also pleased with how our kids showed they could be physical and run the football. Everybody knows we have a very solid passing attack, and our guys do an excellent job of throwing and catching but to win the tough games you must be able to run the ball in situations to win and I felt our guys done a good of that early.”
Defense wins championships in all sports, and the Tigers will rely heavily upon strong play on that side of the ball this season. “I also really like our effort on the defensive side of the ball,” added Sizemore. “Our kids got off the ball well on the line of scrimmage and they were also able to pursue the ball and they did create turnovers which will help our team once the real games begin. Overall, to be a first scrimmage, our kids played well, we still have a lot of things that we need to understand better and clean up on, but we got off to a positive start.”
Coach Sizemore feels the team has practiced and performed well this offseason, and the improvement he’s seeing will translate to game situations. “I was pleased overall in the scrimmage,” said Sizemore. “Our kids that were returners and proven on the field, done the things they were expected to do in a game situation. We had some of our younger guys getting first team reps for the first time and catching up while holding their own which we were very pleased with. Our kids work hard to be able to perform and they have done an excellent job so far this summer of displaying that same effort and competitiveness that we have come to expect our players.”
Overall, the Tigers and Sizemore feel they’ve had a successful offseason. “The guys that we expected to have solid seasons have looked excellent so far this summer,” added Sizemore. “We just must make sure we keep improving from week to week and realize that we will always be a work in progress. We can't be content with one game, one week, or one practice. Our kids must keep doing the right things and buying in to the team for us to have the greatest chance of success. With our team right now, have got several guys that can make place and have the big night on any given night so for us that gives us a great opportunity to have success. We are excited to see what these guys can do once the real games start and we are excited for them to build on the proud history of the Tiger Football Program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.