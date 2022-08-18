(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Friday night lights are almost here! The Tigers will square off with the Knox Central Panthers to open their season for the 2nd year in a row. Last year, the Panthers got the advantage at Union College with a 30-22 victory. Both Clay County and Knox Central finished their 2021 seasons with a 5-6 record. Maybe, this year will bode a different story.
Knox Central is entering its first season under new coach Dustin Buckner. The Panthers are also slightly displaced, as their field is receiving turf upgrades, so the game location for Friday night is at the KCMS field. The Panthers also return some quality players, with the spotlight being on UK commit Gavin Chadwell. Chadwell, a WR/LB is a junior and is projected to be one of the best players in the 13th region coverage area this season. The Tigers will have their hands full with Chadwell in all facets of the game.
Tiger Coach Mike Sizemore says his team is ready for the challenge that awaits on Friday night. “We play an excellent opponent on the road this Friday and our guys will have to be ready to come out there and play four quarters of football to put ourselves in a position to be successful,” said Sizemore. “We know going into this game that Knox is an exceptionally talented football team with several kids on the field that have the ability to play at the next level. You mix that in with what is going to be a very hostile environment and it's going to be a challenge, but at the same time, it's one we hope our kids are up for. I look for a very tough and physical game out of both sides Friday night in what is going to be a big-time atmosphere for high school football as you can probably expect a big crowd from both sides in this game.”
The Tigers need a big win over the Panthers to ‘get over the hump’ per-say. Sizemore knows it’s a big game as well. “It's a tough opponent on the road and it's a game that will make our team better as we progress into the season and head into district play,” said Sizemore. “Our football program has been trending upward the past several years and Knox has been one of the top teams in our area for nearly the past two decades. I expect our kids to show up and give a great effort out there and do the things that we are capable of doing to give ourselves a chance to be successful as the game wears on.”
Kickoff is slated for 7:30PM on Friday night, with the game being located at KCMS field. Good luck, Tigers!
