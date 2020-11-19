Several Tiger Football players were among the state leaders in Class 4A this season in numerous statistical categories.
“These guys had excellent seasons, and we also had multiple guys on the team doing their jobs and the little things that don’t always show up on the statistical lines to help our team win,” said the Tiger coaching staff via Facebook. “Our football program put together back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2007-2008. We’re proud of our players on our team. They work hard and deserve every bit of success that comes their way.”
Connor Farmer ranked 2nd in receptions, 4th in touchdown receptions, and 13th in receiving yards. Connor Rudder ranked 6th in tackles per game.
Adam Collins ranked 1st in receptions, 1st in touchdown receptions, 1st in touchdown receptions per game, 5th in receiving yards per game, 18th in tackles per game, and 6th in overall scoring.
Zach Saylor ranked 12th in interceptions.
Lastly, freshman QB Tate Rice finished 1st in touchdown passes, 1st in pass completions, 2ndin passing yards, 4th in passing yards per game, and 5th in completion percentage.
