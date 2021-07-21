Statement from CCHS Head Football Coach Mike Sizemore:
All Clay County Public Schools elementary football players come out to the Ramsey Ball Park Football Field for skill work on Friday July 23rd and Friday July 30th from 4:30pm – 5:45pm. We want to work with the kids in our county on an individual basis to teach proper techniques of their positions as well as basic football fundamentals. It is important as a football program, that we are vertically aligned on all three levels from elementary to middle school to high school and we want to work with our kids and coaches to ensure that we are all on the same page and providing Clay County students with the best possible chance of the success on the football field. We also plan on getting younger students in the 1st and 2nd grade level involved in some flag football opportunities this fall to introduce them to the sport and the proper fundamentals for that age range. Football is on the rise in Clay County, and it takes us all being on the same page to continue that trajectory. We have a great group involved and we are excited to keep moving forward.
