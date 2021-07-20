(SIOUX FALLS, SD.) – CCHS Tiger Senior golfer Justin Begley continues his golf success, as he competed in his first AJGA Tournament at Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Justin posted rounds of 71, 71, and a 69 for a 7thplace finish overall. Former CCHS Tiger golfer / baseball player Tyler “Booney” Sumner ran the event for AJGA, as he now travels the country working these events. Congratulations to both on shared success!
