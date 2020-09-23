(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Clay County Tiger Golf team has capped off a 7-0 SEKGC undefeated regular season, while also winning the tournament as well. A score of 308 would capture the conference tournament. The Tigers also qualified for the All-State Championship, for the second straight season. The Tigers will enter the field ranked as the #9 team in the state of Kentucky.
C.J. Corum finished runner-up in the conference tournament, with a low team score of 71. He and Justin Begley (77) were both chosen for 1st team all-conference. Reece Nolan (78) and Harley Davidson (82) were named 2nd team all-conference, while Brandin Crawford (86) was named third team all-conference.
