The Tiger Golf team is finding their stride at the right time, from the top down. Coach Jason Smith reported scores and was thrilled with the play of his Tigers. “We beat Corbin and Jackson County at Big Hickory on Tuesday to move to 3-0 in the conference.” Said Smith. Harley Davidson led the Tigers with a low score of 35. Justin Begley added a 39, Reece Nolan 39, Brandin Crawford 41, and Jaxon Hooker 44.”
Smith was pleased with his Junior Varsiity as well, as they are finding success. “Our J.V. guys, Bryce Smith, Maxton Gray, and Jack Finley finished 1st, 2nd and 3rd in their match with Corbin as well. I’m very proud of them, and our future looks bright!”
“This past Saturday we finished 3rd as a team at Eagles nest,” added Smith. Justin Begley won the tournament as an individual with a low score of 69. Harley Davidson posted a 78, Reece Nolan 85, Brandin Crawford 86, Jaxon Hooker 94.
