Like the teams before them, this Tiger golf team is off to a wonderful start. Clay County traveled to Picadome Golf Course in Lexington last week, finishing 6th at the Lafayette Invitational. They followed by winning the Rockcastle Invitational at General Burnside State Park.
Two hard fought tournaments at Arlington and Eagles Nest didn’t end as Coach Jason Smith wanted, but he and the Tigers would battle back for a win at Kenton County after shooting a 298, followed by an 8th place finish at the Battle of the Bridge Invitational in Danville.
Coach Smith says he and the team didn’t get off to the start they envisioned, but they battled through it. “We didn’t get off the way we wanted, but I felt we were pressing ourselves hard and trying to be last years’ team,” said Smith. “Sunday we had a light practice and talked through some things. It seemed to work, the boys played way better with a runner-up on Monday and a win on Tuesday.”
Smith had high praise for the individuals responsible for the low scores and solid finishes, as he bragged on the team briefly. “C.J. and Justin have really been solid for us this far,” said Smith. “Both have been around par each tournament, and that’s been huge for us. Both of them are going be two of the best in the region and should give us a chance in every tournament.”
“Harley has gotten off to a rough start, but he has hit it well,” said Smith. “Today he started to putt better and was able to get us a score in the 70s. When he gets the putter roller he will really help us lower our team score.”
Coach Smith also knows his younger guys are having to grow up fast as they are thrust into the spotlight, but he’s proud of the job they’re doing. “Reece and Brandin are learning on the fly but I’m very pleased with how they have played,” said Smith. “Reece stepped up big with the 80 at Arlington and Brandin came thru with a 79 today to help us get the win. Jaxon Hooker has also been playing as an individual. Jaxon is working hard every day and learning a lot about the game. We look for Jaxon to step in and help us when needed.”
Scores for each tournament listed below.
Picadome – 6th place finish: C.J. Corum – 74; Justin Begley – 76; Harley Davidson – 80; Reece Nolan – 85; Brandin Crawford – 89.
Eagles Nest – 4th place finish: C.J. Corum – 75; Justin Begley – 74; Harley Davidson – 85; Reece Nolan – 87; Brandin Crawford – 89; Jaxon Hooker – 115.
Arlington – 2nd place finish: C.J. Corum – 75; Justin Begley – 74; Harley Davidson – 83; Reece Nolan – 80; Brandin Crawford – 83.
Burnside – 1st place finish: C.J. Corum – 71; Justin Begley – 75; Harley Davidson – 79; Reece Nolan – 84; Brandin Crawford – 79; Jaxon Hooker – 116.
Kenton Co – 1st place finish: C.J. Corum – 75; Justin Begley – 70; Harley Davidson – 74; Reece Nolan – 79; Brandin Crawford – 89.
