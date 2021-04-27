(MCKEE, Ky.) – Offense was on full display, as contact and power alike were showcased at Jackson County in the Tigers 13-9 win over the Lady Generals. Clay County smacked 15 hits, while Jackson County collected 12 of their own. Ellie Finley and Allie Phillips each drove a home run sailing over the fence in the victory.

Clay County trotted ahead to an early 5-2 lead in the in the third inning, to which Jackson Coun-ty would bring home three runs of their own to tie things at 5-5. Jackson County wasn’t done yet, as they would push four more runs across the board in the 4th inning to hold a strong 9-5 lead over the Tigers.

A six-run explosion was sparked by Emma Tuttle who reached base on a Jackson County error in the top of the 6th. Hailey Napier would drill a grounder to score pinch runner Kylee Roberts, and the rest was history. Allie Phillips smacked the go-ahead home run to give Clay the final lead change at 11-9 and send them home with a victory. 

Ellie Finley – 4-5, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Madison Jones – 2-5, 1 run, 2 RBI; Allie Phillips – 1-5, 1 run, 2 RBI; Emma Deaton – 1-4, 1 RBI; Emma Tuttle – 1-4; Madison Curry – 1-4, 1 run; Hailey Napier – 2-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Chloe Bowling – 1-4, 1 RBI; Riley Tuttle – 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI. 

