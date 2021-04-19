(SILER, Ky.) – A game winning single from Allie Phillips scored Madison Jones to defeat Lynn Camp 13-12 on the road. Clay County (7-6) scattered 19 hits over the course of the contest, spraying the ball to all sides of the field. “It must’ve looked like a beach ball,” said Coach Jason Rice. “Both teams hit the ball well in this game, this was one of those days where the ball just wants to fly out of the park.”
Fly out of the park it did, as Madison Curry drilled two home runs, while Ellie Finley crushed one as well. Finley and Curry each finished with three and two hits apiece, collecting five of the 12 Clay County RBI’s.
Clay fell behind early 6-1 to Lynn Camp after a brutal first inning, then both teams scored three apiece in the 2nd. Lynn Camp tacked on one more in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th inning respectively, while the Tigers exploded for six runs in the 4thinning. Phillips singled scoring Hailey Napier, starting an offensive onslaught. Emma Deaton doubled to score Finley and Phillips, then was brought home by an Emma Tuttle single. Curry would home run to bring home Tuttle to end the explosive inning.
The Tigers scored three more runs to close out the victory, as strong pitching helped put the icing on the cake. Madison Curry tossed three innings, while Hailey Napier who returned from injury threw four. Napier struck out four in the win.
Ellie Finley – 3-5; Madison Jones – 1-5; Allie Phillips – 4-5; Emma Deaton – 4-5; Emma Tuttle – 2-5; Madison Curry – 2-3; Rachel Rice – 1-1; Hailey Napier – 2-3.
