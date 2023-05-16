CORBIN, Ky.) – An early lead by the 19-7 Corbin Redhounds thwarted the Lady Tigers, 12-3. It looked promising as the game began with Clay County firing in two runs in the first inning after Abby Bowling knocked home Madison Sizemore, followed by Emma Tuttle bringing Emi Reynolds in for a 2-0 lead.
Corbin posted three first inning runs of their own in response, followed by another in the 3rd, then five in the 5thto slam the door shut. Clay County struggled to muster offense against Corbin’s Housley, who struck out eight Lady Tigers. Abby Bowling and Alivia Hoskins both pitched for Clay, with Bowling pitching five innings, striking out eight, while Hoskins pitched only an inning.
Offensively, the Lady Tigers were led by Madison Sizemore and Emi Reynolds, both collecting two hits in the loss. Carley Shepard got the only other hit for Clay County. Abby Bowling and Emma Tuttle got the RBI for the Lady Tigers.
Madison Sizemore 2-2; Emi Reynolds 2-4; Carley Shepard 1-3.
