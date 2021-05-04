(CORBIN, Ky.) – Clay County grabbed a of a late lead in the sixth inning to defeat the Redhounds 4-3 on the road. The game was tied at three all, until Chloe Bowling smacked a centerfield single to bring home Madison Curry to secure the final lead change. The three run sixth inning completed the comeback.
Bowling not only had the game winning hit, however she also pitched the full game for Clay County. Bowling went the distance striking out three batters, allowing four hits, and giving up all three runs. Bowling also went 1-3 at the plate with an RBI.
Bowling didn’t do it all alone, as Allie Phillips and Hailey Napier each collected two hits for the Tigers, while Phillips had another two RBI day. Madison Curry and Ellie Finley each smacked a double in the win for Clay as well.
Ellie Finley – 1-4; Madison Jones – 1-4; Allie Phillips – 2-4; Madison Curry – 1-3; Hailey Napier – 2-3; Chloe Bowling – 1-3.
