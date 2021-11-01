'Fright Night' fun and scary tales in the visual style of Tim Burton will be presented by the Tiger Troupe at the Clay County High School Auditorium.
The show will be presented Nov. 4th, 5th and 6th starting at 6 p.m. with tickets $10 each.
