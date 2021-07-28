What a week it’s been! Nearly every sport was in action the last few days as CCHS coaches across baseball, football, softball, and volleyball offered skills camps for the youth athletes in Clay County. With more camps coming across other sports, excitement continues to grow in our athletic programs.
Now full-time athletic director Tom Nicholson was present at all camps that have been had so far, and he says the turnout was great. “We had fantastic crowds at the camps hosted thus far with more coming,” said Nicholson. “Our young athletes across Clay County got to learn from our wonderful CCHS coaches and be around some of the athletes. It’s an invaluable experience for our kids, and we plan to continue these types of camps’ in the very near future.”
CCHS Tiger baseball coach Jason Smith and Tiger softball coach Jason Rice both had a big turnout for their camps, as did coach Mike Sizemore of CCHS Tiger football. CCHS Volleyball, coached by Sydney Smith will be hosting their camp Thursday, July 29th which is open to girls from grades 4-8. CCHS Tiger basketball coach Glenn Gray intends to do a league, and camps beginning soon.
“We had a great group of kids who were truly excited to just be on the field and learning the game of baseball,” said coach Jason Smith. “All other coaches and myself would like to extend an open invitation to any child who wishes to participate, or parents who simply would like to get their child involved.”
Coach Jason Rice echoed Smith, encouraging more athletes to come learn the fundamentals. “We not only had a great camp, but we had a great time,” said Rice. “Teaching the game of softball to our youth is something that can be done while also having fun, and that’s what we want for our kids. We absolutely encourage anyone to come out and participate.”
CCHS Tiger football Coach Mike Sizemore has been busy not only with his camp but preparing the Tigers for the approaching season. “Our camp had a very solid turnout, but you can never have too many,” said Sizemore. “I’m very pleased with how the young athletes took the camp seriously and I could see improvement as the day went on. They enjoyed themselves and so did we. Really looking forward to our next camp to help improve our youth!”
Overall, these camps contribute greatly to the future success of Tiger athletic programs, and they are being implanted in each and every program. Great job Tigers, and keep up the hard work!
