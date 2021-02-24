Getting better is the goal for the Tiger basketball team and coach Glenn Gray feels playing top competition can make that happen.
Two more games have been added to the Tiger schedule that feature the top team in the 12th region in Boyle County and the top team in the 13th region North Laurel.
"I want to challenge this team," the coach said. "Playing competition like this on consecutive days creates a tournament atmosphere for us."
The Tigers will host Boyle County Friday night at 7:45 p.m. following the Lady Tiger vs. Middlesboro game.
Boyle is 12-1 on the season with their only loss being a 72-68 tight game with Somerset. Luke Imfeld leads Boyle at 22 ppg. and is considered one of the top players in the region.
Boyle can score points in a hurry as they average 72 ppg.
Saturday the Tigers travel to North Laurel for a varsity and junior varsity matchup.
The Jaguars are 17-0 and considered one of the top teams in the state. The Tigers are looking to avenge their 99-74 loss on January 22nd at home to North.
The J.V. game starts at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity at 7 p.m.
